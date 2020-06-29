Anti-racism protesters demand radical changes after police killings of African Americans.

The killing of Black American George Floyd last month triggered protests across the United States and elsewhere against police brutality.

People are demanding justice and drastic changes to policing.

Activists say officers routinely discriminate against minorities, and use excessive force when making arrests.

The protest demands include cutting funding for law enforcement agencies, stripping police of military gear such as armoured trucks, and even abolishing police altogether.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a police reform bill to ban chokeholds, combat racial profiling, and establish a national database to track police misconduct.

But the Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to pass the law.

So, is there political will for genuine change?



Presenter: Imran Khan



Guests:

Jamira Burley - human rights activist



Steven Rogers - retired police lieutenant



Elisabeth Anker - professor of American studies and political science at George Washington University

Source: Al Jazeera News