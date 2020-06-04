Annual Tiananmen Square massacre vigil banned as mainland China tightens grip on territory.

Hong Kong has held a candlelight vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre every year for the past three decades.

But this year, for the first time, the memorial has been banned in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Police cited the coronavirus outbreak and restrictions on mass gatherings.

People defied the ban and gathered to commemorate the Chinese army's crackdown on democracy protests in Beijing in 1989.

On the same day, Hong Kong's legislative council passed a law criminalising disrespect of China's national anthem.

And last week, Beijing approved national security laws specifically for the city.

So, can Hong Kong's democracy and autonomy survive these challenges?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Emily Lau - member of Hong Kong's opposition Democratic Party

Andy Mok - senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization

Roderic Wye - associate fellow at the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News