As countries reopen for business, tourism is slowly picking up after COVID-19 took a heavy toll on the travel industry.

In the Northern Hemisphere, schools are almost out and the traditional summer holiday season is here. But there is nothing traditional for countries emerging from months-long lockdowns imposed by governments in an attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Travel restrictions are gradually being lifted in many countries, and tourist attractions are back on the itinerary, but there are so many catches. Some European countries have now opened borders to each other but tourists from other countries will have to wait.

Others are welcoming visitors from nations deemed to have the coronavirus under control ... but health certificates, quarantines and other precautions might be needed.

And going on holiday - if you can - is likely to be a very different experience, if we are all wearing masks and standing two metres (six feet) apart.

So what changes are needed to make tourism sustainable? And do tourists even have the appetite to travel now?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests

Rachid Dahmaz - president of the Agadir Regional Council of Tourism

Alessandra Prianti - director of the Europe Regional Department at the United Nations World Tourism Organization

Mario Hardy - CEO of the Pacific Asia Travel Association

Source: Al Jazeera News