The battle lines of the war in Libya have shifted rapidly in recent weeks.

Last month, renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces were on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli, battling to remove the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). But the campaign stalled, and Haftar's forces have since been in retreat.

Forces aligned with the GNA, boosted by military support from Turkey, are pushing towards Haftar's power base in the oil-rich south and east.

Egypt, one of Haftar's foreign backers, has warned it could send in its soldiers if GNA-aligned fighters attack the strategic city of Sirte.

Could Egypt and Turkey go to war and further complicate the Libyan conflict?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Guma El Gamaty - special envoy of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj to Algeria, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia

Nabil Mikhail - political writer and a former professor of political science at George Washington University

Ibrahim Fraihat - conflict resolution professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

