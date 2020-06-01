The United Nations is concerned about the more than 75 million young people living in 35 crisis-affected countries.

From Afghanistan to Myanmar, and from Syria to countries in Africa, school buildings are being bombed or used by armed groups in conflict zones.

Students are missing out on education, and teachers are threatened in a situation now worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

It says they're in urgent need of educational support.

It recently adopted a resolution establishing September 9 as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

It aims to ensure schools remain safe and says governments should protect and increase funding for educational institutions in humanitarian emergencies.

But how can it make a difference on the ground?

And what does it take to secure education in times of armed conflicts?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests

Therese Curran - Regional Education Advisor for Middle East at the Norwegian Refugee Council

Maleiha Malik - Executive Director at Protection of Education in Insecurity and Conflict for Education Above All

Source: Al Jazeera