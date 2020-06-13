Some airlines aim to resume flights as lockdowns ease, but many countries have mandatory quarantine rules for arrivals.

With borders closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, airlines have been forced to ground their fleets, costing them billions in lost revenue every month.

Some airlines are hoping to resume flights and restore links as countries begin to ease their lockdowns.

But many places, such as the United Kingdom, are making it mandatory for travellers to spend two weeks in quarantine when they land.

British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair are challenging the government ruling in court.

The International Air Transport Association says 2020 will be the worst year on record, with airlines set to lose $84bn.

So, what does the airline industry need to recover from the pandemic?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Raphael Kuuchi - special envoy to Africa on aero-political affairs at the International Air Transport Association

Benet J Wilson - travel and aviation writer

Diego Olmedo - international aviation law expert

