Millions of people worldwide have been made to work remotely as the coronavirus spreads.

Pyjamas, a laptop and a comfortable couch at home. That is today's work environment for millions of people around the world.

It was a far-fetched dream until the coronavirus pandemic made it a reality. Companies have been forced to embrace remote working to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But that's if the job doesn't require you to be there in person. For those who can, working from home could become permanent.

Twitter is going to give that option to workers who wish to do so. Other firms are working out how to reopen offices while maintaining social distancing.

The way we work is being revisualised - even into the future. And post-pandemic offices might look radically different from those of today.

So, will employees ever return to the pre-pandemic office environment, or has a new era dawned? And what would it take to adopt remote working for the long term?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Marc Einstein - IT strategy adviser

Hilary Jacobs Hendel - psychotherapist and author of It's Not Always Depression

Ali Fenwick - behavioural psychologist

Source: Al Jazeera