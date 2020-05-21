Institutions scramble to get lectures online as lockdowns lock out students.

The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting higher education worldwide.

Lockdowns have closed university and college campuses. Classes have moved online.

The University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom is the latest to make all lectures online until next year.

But can virtual classes provide the same learning experience?

And should students continue to pay high tuition fees so they can sit their exams?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Jeffrey Seglin - senior lecturer in public policy at Harvard Kennedy School

Aanya Wig - student at Lady Shri Ram College for Women at the University of Delhi

Ryan Carson - cofounder of the online tech school Treehouse

Source: Al Jazeera