George Floyd's death in police custody has led to angry protests in Minneapolis and other cities across the US.

Anger and unrest have spread across cities in the United States over the police killing of yet another unarmed African American.

Like other similar incidents, the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was caught on video and went viral online.

Images of police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, leading to Floyd's death, sparked anger.

Crowds protested, demanding justice and attacking police and vehicles. Police in riot gear fired tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray

The violence in Minneapolis prompted a tweet from President Trump, who called protesters "thugs", adding "when the looting starts, the shooting starts".

So, can the government contain the unrest this time?

And is it able to deal with its root causes?

Presenter: Kim Vinell

Guests:

Paris Dennard - Senior communications adviser for Black Media Affairs to the Republican National Committee and Black Voices for Trump advisory board member

Linda Sarsour - Organiser, civil rights activist and author of, We Are Not Here To Be Bystanders

Jason Stanley - Professor of Philosophy at Yale University and author of, How Fasicsm Works

Source: Al Jazeera