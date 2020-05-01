Colombia's largest armed group says it will resume warfare after a month-long ceasefire.

Colombia's National Liberation Army, better known as the ELN, says it is resuming its five-decades-long armed activity after declaring a ceasefire exactly one month ago.

The country's largest rebel group says it agreed to a truce to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and as a gesture of peace.

More than 6,500 people have tested positive for the virus there, and nearly 300 have died.

But the rebels are now accusing the government of showing little to no enthusiasm for revamping the long-stalled peace talks or for combating the virus.

So what does that mean for peace in Colombia?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Sergio Guzman - director at Colombia Risk Analysis, a political consultancy

Colin Harding - editor at Latinform, a consultancy and information service

Jorge Restrepo - director at the Conflict Analysis Resource Center (CERAC)

Source: Al Jazeera