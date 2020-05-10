Foreign workers face salary cuts or job losses as coronavirus lockdowns disrupt economies around the world.

Foreign workers are often the backbone of many societies. They are doctors, nurses, shop assistants and managers.

Others perform low-skilled work that citizens of wealthier nations will not do. They have families that depend on the money they send back home.

But millions of migrant workers have seen their livelihoods evaporate as the coronavirus spreads.

Salaries are being cut, or staff fired as economies are disrupted by lockdowns. The World Bank says global remittances will drop by 20 percent this year, the sharpest fall in recent history.

So, will the crisis change the way wealthy countries use foreign labour?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Arun Kumar - professor at the Institute of Social Sciences in New Delhi

Thulsi Narayanasamy - head of labour rights at the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre

Hasan Youness - business management analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News