Benjamin Netanyahu will lead a fifth government in Israel. But for the first time, he will not be governing alone.
Netanyahu will be rotating the prime minister's job with his former rival Benny Gantz - 18 months each.
That power-sharing deal was reached last month, ending a year of political deadlock in which three inconclusive elections were held.
The unity government, now sworn in, is a rarity in Israel's politics.
Gantz says it is needed to tackle the coronavirus during "not normal times".
But what about Netanyahu and his own battles? He is facing a corruption trial this month - the first sitting prime minister to do so.
He is also pressing ahead with a controversial plan to annex part of the occupied West Bank.
Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria
Guests:
Mitchell Barak - CEO of the political consultancy Keevon Global Research
Dahlia Scheidlin - Columnist at +972 Magazine and a public opinion analyst and political strategist
Akiva Eldar - Former columnist at Al-Monitor and a contributor to Ha'aretz newspaper
