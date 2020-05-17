PM Benjamin Netanyahu seen as an unparalleled political survivor and, once again, he has got what he wants.

Benjamin Netanyahu will lead a fifth government in Israel. But for the first time, he will not be governing alone.

Netanyahu will be rotating the prime minister's job with his former rival Benny Gantz - 18 months each.

That power-sharing deal was reached last month, ending a year of political deadlock in which three inconclusive elections were held.

The unity government, now sworn in, is a rarity in Israel's politics.

Gantz says it is needed to tackle the coronavirus during "not normal times".

But what about Netanyahu and his own battles? He is facing a corruption trial this month - the first sitting prime minister to do so.

He is also pressing ahead with a controversial plan to annex part of the occupied West Bank.

