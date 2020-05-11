Millions of jobs at risk as the pandemic upends holiday plans.

The global tourism industry has all but ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most international flights have stopped, and hotel bookings evaporated as countries closed their borders and imposed lockdowns.

That has put 100 million jobs at risk, according to the United Nation's World Tourism Organization.

However, countries with falling infection rates are now planning to ease some of those restrictions.

They plan to encourage travellers and their cash to venture abroad again.

So, what's the future of the tourism industry?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Kimarli Fernando - Had of Sri Lanka's National Tourism Development Authority

George Papaconstantinou - Former Greek minister of finance and professor at the European University Institute School of Transnational Governance

Virginia Messina - Managing director of the World Travel and Tourism Council

Source: Al Jazeera News