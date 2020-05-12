The coronavirus pandemic is putting enormous strain on health systems worldwide.
In some countries, that means resources are being diverted from other treatments.
Patients with illnesses such as HIV, tuberculosis or malaria risk having their treatment interrupted.
A joint study by the World Health Organization and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) says deaths from HIV-related illnesses could double in sub-Saharan Africa if therapies are disrupted for six months.
What should be done to ensure health services don't neglect other critical diseases?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Shannon Hader - deputy executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme UNAIDS
Regina Osih - senior technical expert in tuberculosis and HIV at The Aurum Institute
Anna Marriott - health policy leader for Oxfam International
Source: Al Jazeera