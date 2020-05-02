Many nations are using or developing apps that track our movements, and let us know if we have been close to a coronavirus-infected person.
Tracking and tracing software will become even more important as countries start to ease lockdowns. However, critics are worried about potential breaches to our privacy and security.
So, how should we manage these concerns?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Michael Veale - Co-developer of privacy-preserving COVID-19 tracking system DP-3T and fellow at the University College of London
Nolen Gertz - Assistant professor at the University of Twente and a technology ethicist
Joshua Moon - Research fellow at the University of Sussex
