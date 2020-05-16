A number of countries are rushing to introduce the digital tools to track the spread of the pandemic.

Health officials and tech companies around the world have been racing to develop smartphone apps to control the spread of coronavirus.

Some governments may be weighing rights violations and mass surveillance, but others have adopted the technology.

Singapore is one of the first countries to launch a non-mandatory, contact-tracing app using Bluetooth signals.

Australia, Malaysia and the UK have followed suit.

There have also been apps that go beyond contact tracing - notably in China, where a system has been built to collect people's health data and travel history. India and South Korea launched similar apps.

But how effective are they? And do they endanger other human rights?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Nishanth Sastry - senior lecturer in the department of informatics at King's College London

Ali Fenwick - pyschologist and professor of organisational behaviour at Hult Business School

Dr Patrick Tang - division chief of pathology sciences at Sidra Medicine

Source: Al Jazeera