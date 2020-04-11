Governments pledge trillions of dollars to keep economies afloat but how will we repay these massive bailouts?

Most economists agree the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the world into near recession.

Trade and business stopped abruptly when billions of people were told to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Governments are pledging huge stimulus packages to try and reduce the damage.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns the world is facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

The IMF's managing director said governments have already committed about $8 trillion worldwide.

But how will we repay these massive bailouts?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Vicky Pryce - chief economic adviser, Centre for Economic Business and Research in the UK

Hosuk Lee-Makiyama - director, European Centre for International Political Economy

Greg Swenson - founding partner, Brigg Macadam investment bankers

Source: Al Jazeera News