Some countries are considering issuing 'immunity passports' for those who have recovered from the coronavirus.

We are all getting used to a new world of coronavirus pandemic.

People are staying at home, businesses are shut and economies are heading towards a cliff edge and we are all wondering when we will be able to return to "normal".

For some people, immunity to COVID-19 could be a gate pass back to work, or taking public transport, getting on a plane, going out, and shaking hands.

Experts are studying antibody tests to see whether people who have already had coronavirus and recovered are immune to it.

If so, they could receive certificates that grant them freedom to return to work and life, while the rest of us stay locked down.

But would that work?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests

Dominic Wilkinson - director of Medical Ethics at the University of Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics

Gerard Krause - epidemiologist at the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research

Derek Gatherer - virologist at the University of Lancaster

Source: Al Jazeera News