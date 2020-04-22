Khalifa Haftar's hopes seem shattered as forces loyal to the UN-backed Libyan government make significant gains.

Renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar wants to control Libya and his battle to do that could be reaching a turning point - but not in his favour.

Just over a year ago, Haftar launched an offensive to capture Libya's capital Tripoli, where the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) is based.

Forces loyal to the GNA say they are regaining ground. They have captured several towns around Tripoli and are advancing towards Tarhuna, an important base for supporting Haftar's forces.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks despite the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes as countries continue to supply Libya's rival powers with weapons, despite a United Nations arms embargo.

So, how will all this shape Libya's future?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Claudia Gazzini - senior analyst on Libya at the International Crisis Group

Noufal Abboud - executive director at The Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation

Salah Elbakkoush - former adviser to the Libyan High Council of State

