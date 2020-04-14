Many expect environment to benefit from the decrease in economic and industrial activity as the pandemic spreads.

India's capital is one of the world's most polluted cities, but its skies have turned blue and many people can see the Himalaya Mountains for the first time.

In Italy's Venice, meanwhile, canal water is so clear fish can be easily seen.

All this is an unexpected upside of the coronavirus crisis that has proved global air quality can be dramatically improved - and fast.

The change has been created by lockdowns that have grounded flights and shut factories. But environmentalists warn it could be temporary.

Climate talks have been delayed to next year because of the outbreak, and there are fears countries could prioritise human and economic welfare before that of the environment.

Many are questioning whether the world will just go back to business as usual when it recovers from the pandemic.

So, moving forward, are there lessons the pandemic can teach us about living with nature?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Francois Gemenne - Professor of environmental geopolitics and migration dynamics at The Paris Institute of Political Studies

Meena Raman - Environmental lawyer and coordinator of Climate Change Program at the Third World Network

Arunabha Ghosh - CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water

Source: Al Jazeera News