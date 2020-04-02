The war against the coronavirus pandemic is being fought in hospitals around the world.
Doctors and nurses on the front line face long hours and huge workloads.
Hospitals are not only running out of ventilators for patients; they cannot supply staff with protective gear such as masks and surgical gowns.
Thousands of health workers are falling ill themselves, and some have been attacked for doing their jobs.
Medical staff have been sharing videos and photos online to show the mental and physical strain.
How should they be protected?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Dr Jehan El-Bayoumi - Founding director of the Rodham Institute, George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Marco Giacchetti - President, Policlinico Hospital in Milan, Italy
Paul Yip - Chair professor at the department of Social Work and Social Administration, University of Hong Kong
