Doctors and nurses on the front line face enormous physical and mental strain due to long hours and huge workloads.

The war against the coronavirus pandemic is being fought in hospitals around the world.

Hospitals are not only running out of ventilators for patients; they cannot supply staff with protective gear such as masks and surgical gowns.

Thousands of health workers are falling ill themselves, and some have been attacked for doing their jobs.

Medical staff have been sharing videos and photos online to show the mental and physical strain.

How should they be protected?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Dr Jehan El-Bayoumi - Founding director of the Rodham Institute, George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Marco Giacchetti - President, Policlinico Hospital in Milan, Italy

Paul Yip - Chair professor at the department of Social Work and Social Administration, University of Hong Kong

