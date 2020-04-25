WHO launches initiative to coordinate vaccine and treatment without US involvement.

It is being called a "landmark collaboration".

The World Health Organization (WHO), heads of government and research bodies have come together to coordinate the fight against COVID-19.

They have pledged to work together to find a vaccine and make sure everyone has equal access to treatments and diagnostic tests.

But the United States is not taking part, after President Donald Trump accused the WHO of mishandling the crisis.

So how do we overcome the huge challenges ahead?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Annelies Wilder-Smith - professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Ian Goldin - professor of globalisation and development at the University of Oxford

Joia Mukherjee - chief medical officer of Partners in Health

Source: Al Jazeera News