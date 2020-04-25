It is being called a "landmark collaboration".
The World Health Organization (WHO), heads of government and research bodies have come together to coordinate the fight against COVID-19.
They have pledged to work together to find a vaccine and make sure everyone has equal access to treatments and diagnostic tests.
But the United States is not taking part, after President Donald Trump accused the WHO of mishandling the crisis.
So how do we overcome the huge challenges ahead?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Annelies Wilder-Smith - professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Ian Goldin - professor of globalisation and development at the University of Oxford
Joia Mukherjee - chief medical officer of Partners in Health
