Chinese city, where coronavirus pandemic is reported to have begun, has ended its more-than two-month lockdown.

Much of the world is now imposing strict lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But the Chinese city, where the pandemic is reported to have begun, is easing restrictions after a sharp fall in new cases.

Eleven million people in Wuhan are now allowed to leave the city for the first time since late January.

Health officials are keeping a close watch to avoid a second wave of infections.

China's government is hailing this as a milestone in the global fight against COVID-19.

But questions have been raised about whether China has been under-reporting its number of infections and deaths.

So, what are the lessons for the rest of the world?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Dr Arisina Ma - President of the Hong Kong Public Doctors' Association

Dr Muhammad Munir - Lecturer in virology at Lancaster University, UK

Dr Gloria Taliani - Infectious disease specialist and member of the COVID-19 Task Force of the Italian Civil Protection System

Source: Al Jazeera News