Angry protesters in Lebanon target government and financial buildings.

They are struggling to make ends meet and begging for food, but the Lebanese people have defied restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 and resumed their protests.

Rallies started in October, but were interrupted by the lockdown.

Violence escalated on Tuesday when banks were set on fire and security forces pelted with stones.

One demonstrator was killed and dozens were wounded as protesters vented their anger at the political elite that has long been in power.

Lebanon is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades. People accuse their leaders of corruption and mismanagement.

Food prices are soaring and the Lebanese pound is in free fall. The country has appealed for assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

As Lebanon slips further into crisis, what can be done? And what will be the fallout, both at home and for the region?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests

Patrick Mardini - President of the Lebanese Institute for Market Studies

Ibrahim Mneimneh - Civil society activist

Jamil Mouawad - Lecturer in politics at American University of Beirut

Source: Al Jazeera News