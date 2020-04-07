Big tech firms are making gains as new coronavirus pandemic takes its toll worldwide.

Many people are no longer physically shopping or eating in restaurants.

Flying to the world's favourite destinations is now far from reality.

The measures we are taking to protect ourselves during the coronavirus pandemic are disrupting businesses globally.

But staying at home with our only window to the outside world being an internet connection and a device is changing our consumption habits and benefitting major tech companies.

We are buying groceries, medicines and pet foods online. We are working and learning online.

Tech companies are thriving. Amazon is hiring 100,000 new staff and Zoom video calling is now believed to be worth $42bn.

What is driving this boom in this time of crisis?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

John Biggs - Editor at Coindesk, a digital currency and financial technology website

Mark Coeckelbergh - Professor at the University of Vienna, member European Commission's Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence

Nolen Gertz - Technology ethicist, assistant professor at the University of Twente

Source: Al Jazeera News