New legislation paves the way for Russia's leader to be president for life.

He's Russia's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

And if you are a Russian under age 20, you've never known another leader.

Vladimir Putin's critics fear he is preparing to be "president for life". The 67-year-old has backed a constitutional amendment to reset his presidential term count to zero, allowing him to run in another two elections.

The lower house of parliament passed the legislation on Tuesday. Russians will have their say in a constitutional referendum next month.

The amendments are the latest in a choreographed process that began in January. Putin argues staying in power after his term ends will be good for Russia.

But how convinced are his critics?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Viktor Olevich - political analyst from the Center for Actual Politics

Sergei Guriev - professor of economics at the Paris Institute of Political Studies

Daragh McDowell - Russia analyst at Verisk Maplecroft global risk consultancy

Source: Al Jazeera News