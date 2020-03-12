The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, but can it be contained?

What probably started with a single sneeze is now a pandemic, so far infecting at least 120,000 people in more than 100 countries.

World leaders are warning the coronavirus crisis is going to get worse, but is not unstoppable. Measures to limit the spread vary from simply washing your hands - to complete isolation.

And it is not always your choice to decide on how to protect yourself. Governments have taken drastic action to help contain the disease. China and Italy locked down entire cities, with hundreds of millions of people staying at home away from their work.

Football matches and other sporting events are cancelled or will be played behind closed doors.

US President Donald Trump banned all transatlantic flights from Europe - except the United Kingdom - for 30 days. And he's announced help for companies struggling to stay in business.

But are travel bans enough?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Tarik Jasarevic - World Health Organization spokesman

David Alexander - Professor of risk and disaster reduction, University College London

Mark Honigsbaum - Medical historian and author of, The Pandemic Century; One Hundred Years of Panic, Hysteria & Hubris

Source: Al Jazeera News