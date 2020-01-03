Assassination of Iran's top army commander by US sparks fears of a major military confrontation.

The killing of General Qassem Soleimani, who led the elite Quds Force in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was ordered by US President Donald Trump.

A US air raid hit his convoy near Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

The assassination marks a dangerous escalation in US-Iran tensions.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned there would be "harsh revenge".

A senior Iraqi official also died in the attack, and all Americans have now been advised to leave Iraq because of the threat of reprisal attacks.

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Hamed Mousavi - professor of political science at the University of Tehran

Ellie Geranmayeh - deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Marwan Kabalan - director of policy analysis at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies at the Doha Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News