Iraqi parliament has voted to remove foreign troops, drawing threat of sanctions from US president.

The Middle East is grappling with the United States' assassination of Iran's Qassem Soleimani.

In an extraordinary session on Sunday, Iraq's parliament voted to expel foreign troops.

US President Donald Trump threatened what he calls "very big sanctions" on Iraq if American troops are forced to leave.

The military alliance NATO has suspended its training mission in Iraq, fearing soldiers could be attacked in reprisal for the killing of Iran's top military commander.

What are the consequences for Iraq and the Middle East if all foreign soldiers leave?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibaut

Guests:

Richard Weitz - Security analyst with Wikistrat, a global risk consultancy

Jean-Marc Rickli - Head of global risk, Geneva Centre for Security Policy

Zeidon Alkinani - Independent researcher on identity politics in Iraq and the Middle East

Source: Al Jazeera