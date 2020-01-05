Europe appears to have been caught in the middle following the targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

Many countries are urging restraint as they try to balance relations with both sides.

European leaders have warned against further escalation in the region.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said their responses have not been "helpful".

In the past, Tehran has accused Europe of not doing enough to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that the US withdrew from two years ago.

Should the European Union rethink its Iran policies?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian - assistant professor of political science at the University of Tehran

Rouzbeh Parsi - head of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs

Matthew Bryza - former US diplomat

