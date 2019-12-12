Two years ago, Myanmar's military launched its crackdown on the mainly Muslim Rohingya minority after attacks on its soldiers by members of a Rohingya armed group.

The United Nations described what happened next as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

The army was accused of rape, torture and murder, and villages were burned to the ground.

Almost three-quarters of a million Rohingya were forced to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, where they live in the world's biggest refugee camp.

The Gambia wanted Myanmar's military tried for genocide, and went to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

But Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's de facto civilian leader and a Nobel peace laureate, dismissed the case as "misleading and incomplete".

Why is this one-time champion of human rights defending the army that kept her under house arrest for years?

Presenter: Stan Grant

Guests:

Brad Adams - Executive director of the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch

Kyaw Win - Executive director at Burma Human Rights Network

Priya Pillai - International lawyer and head of the Asia Justice Coalition

