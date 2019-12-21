International Criminal Court seeks to open investigation into war crimes committed by Israel and the Palestinians.

After nearly five years of preliminary examinations, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced there is enough evidence to investigate alleged war crimes by Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Palestine referred the case shortly after joining the court in 2015.

The ICC's chief prosecutor is asking judges to first establish what territory the investigation would cover.

Palestininan leaders welcomed the announcement, but Israel and the United States criticised the decision as political.

So will there be a full investigation? And what can it achieve?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Toby Cadman - international human rights lawyer

Robbie Sabel - professor of international law at Hebrew University and former legal adviser to Israel's foreign ministry

Ali Abunimah - co-founder of Electronic Intifada, an independent online news publication focusing on Palestine

Source: Al Jazeera News