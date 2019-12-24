Turkey says it will increase its military support to the internationally recognised government of Libya if necessary.

Turkey is considering all kinds of military backing for Libya. That includes ground, marine and air support, if necessary.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said he is ready to deploy troops if the internationally recognised government of Libya formally requests help.

The Government of National Accord, or GNA, has been fighting an offensive by rebel forces to unseat Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj since April.

Renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar announced his final push to seize the capital Tripoli earlier this month.

His forces extended to Wednesday a deadline for pro-government forces to withdraw.

But will Ankara's move intensify the conflict, or hasten its end?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Sami el-Atrash - lawyer and political activist

Yusuf Alabarda - international security and politics specialist and a retired Turkish armed forces colonel

Noufal Abboud - executive director at the Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation

