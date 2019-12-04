US politicians are sending one of their strongest ever warnings to China over the crackdown on Uighur people.
More than a million of the Muslim ethnic minority have been imprisoned in what China describes as "vocational training" camps.
The government says inmates are there voluntarily to renounce so-called "extremist" thoughts.
However, rights groups label the "re-education" camps in Xinjiang Province as prisons, saying they are part of a systematic campaign to strip the Muslims of their identity and culture.
China is condemning a US bill demanding the closure of the camps, and sanctions against Communist party leaders.
Will this measure change anything for the Uighurs?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Max OIdtmann - Professor of modern Chinese history at Georgetown University in Qatar
Olsi Jazexhi - Lecturer at the University of Durres in Albania who has visited Uighur camps in Xinjiang
Andy Mok - Senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
Source: Al Jazeera