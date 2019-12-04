China condemns US for bill demanding closure of 're-education' camps.

US politicians are sending one of their strongest ever warnings to China over the crackdown on Uighur people.

More than a million of the Muslim ethnic minority have been imprisoned in what China describes as "vocational training" camps.

The government says inmates are there voluntarily to renounce so-called "extremist" thoughts.

However, rights groups label the "re-education" camps in Xinjiang Province as prisons, saying they are part of a systematic campaign to strip the Muslims of their identity and culture.

China is condemning a US bill demanding the closure of the camps, and sanctions against Communist party leaders.

Will this measure change anything for the Uighurs?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Max OIdtmann - Professor of modern Chinese history at Georgetown University in Qatar

Olsi Jazexhi - Lecturer at the University of Durres in Albania who has visited Uighur camps in Xinjiang

Andy Mok - Senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization

Source: Al Jazeera