Abiy Ahmed received the award for his efforts towards ending Ethiopia's conflict with Eritrea.

The relationship between Ethiopia and Eritrea could be summed up in two words: War and peace.

At least 100,000 people are thought to have been killed since the neighbours fought a two-year war over a disputed border region 20 years ago. The war was followed by a tense military standoff.

However, things began to change last year.

Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agreed to accept an international ruling that sided with Eritrea on the border dispute.

He launched a peace initiative with Eritrean leader Isaias Afwerki that resulted in diplomatic relations being restored.

Now, Abiy Ahmed has received this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

What message will this send? Why was the Eritrean leader not also honoured?



Presenter: Stan Grant





Guests:

Tsedale Lemma - Journalist and editor-in-chief of Addis Standard, which focuses on Ethiopian news and politics

Selam Kidane - Human rights activist who specialises on Eritrea

Sanusha Naidu - Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue, a South African think-tank

Source: Al Jazeera News