Joseph Muscat said he will step down next year amid public outcry over an investigation into a journalist's murder.

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said he will resign amid intense public pressure over the murder of an investigative journalist.

A car bomb killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, not long after she exposed alleged corruption involving government ministers and the business elite.

Yorgen Fenech, one of Malta's richest men with close links with the government, was charged last week with complicity in the murder.

Joseph Muscat's announcement that he would quit followed the resignations of his chief of staff and tourism minister, who have been implicated in the scandal.

Will this be enough to stem public anger on the case?

And will those responsible for Caruana Galizia's death face justice?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Andrew Caruana Galizia - Daphne Caruana Galizia's son

Rebecca Vincent - UK bureau director of Reporters Without Borders

Herman Grech - Editor-in-chief of the Times of Malta newspaper

Source: Al Jazeera News