North Korea has warned it will take offensive measures if the US fails to soften its stance on stalled nuclear talks.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has called for "positive and offensive measures" to protect the country's security and sovereignty ahead of a year-end deadline he set for the United States to soften its position on stalled talks aimed at dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.

Kim also warned during a governing Workers' Party meeting that he may take an unspecified "new path" if Washington fails to act.

US military commanders said that could include testing a long-range missile, something North Korea has not done since 2017.

How will Washington respond? And what is the new approach Pyongyang says it is considering?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:



Victor Gao - president at the Center for China and Globalisation think-tank



Andrei Lankov - director at NK News, an online news source focused on North Korea



Richard Weitz - security analyst at the global risk consultancy Wikistrat

Source: Al Jazeera News