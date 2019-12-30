North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has called for "positive and offensive measures" to protect the country's security and sovereignty ahead of a year-end deadline he set for the United States to soften its position on stalled talks aimed at dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.
Kim also warned during a governing Workers' Party meeting that he may take an unspecified "new path" if Washington fails to act.
US military commanders said that could include testing a long-range missile, something North Korea has not done since 2017.
How will Washington respond? And what is the new approach Pyongyang says it is considering?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Victor Gao - president at the Center for China and Globalisation think-tank
Andrei Lankov - director at NK News, an online news source focused on North Korea
Richard Weitz - security analyst at the global risk consultancy Wikistrat
