Iraq's president Barham Salih says he would rather resign than appoint a PM nominee rejected by protesters.

For months, Iraqis have been voicing their anger and demanding a change in their political leadership.

They say they're fed up with corruption, unemployment and the lack of basic services.

Hundreds of people have been killed since protests erupted on October 1.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned in November and now many demonstrators are rejecting the nominee to replace him.

They say Asaad al-Eidani will only help Iran extend its influence in Iraq.

President Barham Salih says he would resign rather than appoint al-Eidani.

But the main political bloc that picked al-Eidani is refusing to back down.



Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:



Zeidon Alkinani - Independent researcher on identity politics in Iraq and the Middle East

Ali al-Nashmi - Professor of international relations at Mustansiriya University

Salah Hashimi - Legal adviser to the National Council for Iraqi Opposition

Source: Al Jazeera News