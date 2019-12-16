The UN is again pushing its peace plan for Libya, but Khalifa Haftar is threatening a final offensive on Tripoli.

Eight months ago, renegade General Khalifa Haftar's forces defiantly marched towards Libya's capital, Tripoli.

Their aim was to unseat the internationally recognised government of Fayez al-Sarraj.

But after several bouts of fighting, the battle lines have not shifted much, while at least 1,000 people have been killed and many more displaced.

Now, Haftar says he is launching a final push to tip the balance.

That offensive could lead to both sides getting more military support from different countries in violation of a United Nations arms embargo on Libya.

Turkey, meanwhile, says it is ready to send troops to boost the pro-Sarraj forces.

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Mustafa Fetouri - An independent Libyan academic and contributor to Al-Monitor

Mehmet Celik - Managing editor of the Daily Sabah, a Turkish newspaper

Ludovico Carlino - Senior analyst for the Middle East and North Africa at IHS Markit

Source: Al Jazeera News