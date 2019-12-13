The Conservative Party's win in UK elections has cleared the path for Brexit after three years of political paralysis.

An election called the United Kingdom's most important in a generation gave the Conservative Party its biggest victory in decades.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his party has a clear mandate to "get Brexit done", referring to the UK's departure from the European Union, after taking 365 of the 650 parliamentary seats in Thursday's vote.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, plans to step down after his party's worst defeat in more than 80 years.

Jo Swinson has also quit as the leader of the Liberal Democrats after losing her seat to the Scottish National Party, which took 48 of Scotland's 59 seats in a landslide.

Johnson has pledged to "get Brexit done" by January 31, but can he get a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period in December 2020?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:



Giles Kenningham - Founder of Trafalgar Strategy and former director of communications for the UK Conservative Party



Kevin Craig - Media adviser and donor to the UK Labour Party



Gemma Loomes - Teaching fellow in comparative politics at Keele University

Source: Al Jazeera News