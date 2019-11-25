The Conservatives are promising a deal to leave the EU while the Labour Party is promising to increase social spending.

The general election in the United Kingdom is less than three weeks away.

The December 12 poll was called by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson more than two years early, in a bid to get a parliamentary majority so he can "get Brexit done".

His pledge on Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) is at the centre of his party's election campaign.

Meanwhile, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is concentrating more on making Britian a fairer society.

He has unveiled an ambitious public spending plan, pledging higher taxes for the rich and a crackdown on tax dodgers.

But what matters most for the voters?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Tony Travers - professor at the School of Public Policy and Department of Government at the London School of Economics

Alan Wager - research associate at the UK in a Changing Europe, a policy think-tank

Sonia Purnell - author of Just Boris: A Tale of Blond Ambition; former deputy to Boris Johnson at the Daily Telegraph

Source: Al Jazeera