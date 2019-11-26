Protesters storm UN buildings and accuse peacekeepers of not protecting them from rebel attacks.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has suffered from war, rebel attacks, and deadly diseases for decades.

But the situation is deteriorating even further. More and more people are being killed in raids by armed groups.

And the Congolese people have reached a breaking point.

A recent attack that killed eight people in the eastern city of Beni was blamed on rebel fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces, prompting an angry response from local people.

And much of their fury was directed at the UN's peacekeeping mission.

Protesters, who say the troops are not keeping them safe, stormed the UN compound on Monday and torched the mayor's office and several other buildings.

Chaos and gunfire followed and there were more deaths.

The UN denies that its peacekeepers used live rounds and called for calm. But on Tuesday, protesters tried to force their way into another UN compound.

So, what's gone wrong?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Indigo Ellis - Head of Africa risk analysis at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk consultancy

Lydia Zigomo - Regional director for Horn, East and Central Africa at Oxfam International

Source: Al Jazeera News