Bosnia says it is struggling to cope with influx of people fleeing war and poverty and taking Balkan route to Europe.

No running water or electricity; portable toilets that are rotting; flimsy, leaking tents; and rubbish everywhere.

Built on an old landfill site, next to a minefield, migrants at Bosnia's Vucjak camp say it is a nightmare. Conditions are appalling and about to get even worse, with the onset of the Balkan winter.

About 50,000 people have arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina in two years.

Many get stuck at the border with Croatia, and now tough new measures are in place to restrict their movements.

Bosnia has emerged as a new transit point to Europe after northern Balkan routes were shut following the 2015 refugee crisis.

Rights groups are now warning of a new humanitarian crisis.

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Peter Van der Auweraert - Bosnia representative, International Organization for Migration

Gerald Knaus - Founding chairman, European Stability Initiative

Nidzara Ahmetasevic - Independent journalist

Source: Al Jazeera News