This week marks 30 years since the Berlin Wall came down, signalling the end off the decades-long Cold War.

It was the single most important moment since the end of World War II. On the night of November 9, 1989 - the Berlin Wall came crashing down.

It drew to a close one of Europe's darkest chapters. Since 1961, the wall was a physical reminder of a divided East and West - the Soviet Union on one side, and NATO and its Western allies on the other.

Hundreds of East Germans climbed on top of the wall, chipping away at the concrete with hammers. On the other side, their cousins came out in support in their thousands.

The East Germans were shouting for freedom and democracy after decades of communist rule.

But did it bring about a new world order?

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Henning Meyer - Managing director of Social Europe Publishing and Consulting

Viktor Olevich - Lead expert at the Center for Actual Politics.

Elisabeth Braw - Senior research fellow at the Modern Deterrence Project at RUSI

Source: Al Jazeera