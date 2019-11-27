As prime minister's post remains vacant, deadlock is widening sectarian divide, leading to rise in violence.

There has been more than 40 days of largely peaceful protests in Lebanon. But as the political stalemate continues, the country is sliding into turmoil.

In recent days, the demonstrations have turned more violent. On Sunday, supporters of the two main Shia groups attacked protesters in Beirut.

Unrest followed in other parts of Lebanon with various sectarian backgrounds.

Sunni leader and caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri has made it clear he is not going to form the next government. So the question remains: Who will?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Ibrahim Mneimneh - political commentator

Rami Khouri - professor at the American University of Beirut and senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

Hasan Youness - professor of international business management and author of Trends of Business

Source: Al Jazeera News