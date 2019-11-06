Thousands of scientists warn that climate change is not being taken seriously.

The world is facing a clear and existential threat - a climate emergency. That's the stark warning by a global group of 11,000 scientists.

They say the climate crisis is accelerating faster than most scientists expected. It's closely linked to wealthy lifestyles and excessive consumption.

Their report gives simple and immediate steps that could make a difference. They recommend people must eat less meat, emissions must be cut and fossil fuels replaced.

Without action, they warn, large areas of Earth could become uninhabitable.

But scientists say there is hope and the global protest movement can bring change.

So, will governments and world leaders listen to these latest warnings?

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Meena Raman - Climate change programme coordinator at the Third World Network

Elizabeth Robinson - Professor of environmental economics at the University of Reading

Doug Parr - Policy director at Greenpeace UK

Source: Al Jazeera