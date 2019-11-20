Police in Hong Kong are accused of intensifying a crackdown, with many demonstrators holding out.

The protests that began in Hong Kong six months ago show no signs of dying down.

A days-long standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University has led the United States Senate to pass a bill aimed at censuring Beijing.

The new Hong Kong Human Rights bill has infuriated China, which accuses the US of ignoring protesters' violence.

Neither side looks like backing down. So, how will this end?

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:

Einar Tangen - Political analyst and adviser to the Chinese government

Benedict Rogers - Cofounder of human rights organisation, Hong Kong Watch

David Zweig - Director at Transnational China Consulting Limited

Source: Al Jazeera News