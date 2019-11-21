Israel is facing an unprecedented third election in just under a year.
That's after opposition leader Benny Gantz was unable to form a coalition government.
That attempt came after Benjamin Netanyahu, who's seeking a record fifth term as prime minister, also failed.
Neither has managed to secure the backing of former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose Yisrael Beytenu ("Israel is Our Home") party is seen as a kingmaker.
But for Gantz, the problem is not Lieberman - it's Netanyahu. The mandate is now with the Knesset.
But will it be able to move things forward? And what's causing this breakdown in Israeli politics?
Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen
Guests
Yossi Beilin - Member of parliament and former justice ministry with the Labour Party
Yossi Mekelberg - Professor of international relations at Regent's University
Mitchell Barak - CEO of Keevoon Global Research, a political consultancy
Source: Al Jazeera News