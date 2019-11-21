Another deadline to agree on a government has come and gone after Benny Gantz gave up trying.

Israel is facing an unprecedented third election in just under a year.

That's after opposition leader Benny Gantz was unable to form a coalition government.

That attempt came after Benjamin Netanyahu, who's seeking a record fifth term as prime minister, also failed.

Neither has managed to secure the backing of former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose Yisrael Beytenu ("Israel is Our Home") party is seen as a kingmaker.

But for Gantz, the problem is not Lieberman - it's Netanyahu. The mandate is now with the Knesset.

But will it be able to move things forward? And what's causing this breakdown in Israeli politics?

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests

Yossi Beilin - Member of parliament and former justice ministry with the Labour Party

Yossi Mekelberg - Professor of international relations at Regent's University

Mitchell Barak - CEO of Keevoon Global Research, a political consultancy

Source: Al Jazeera News