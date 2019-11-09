Hindus and Muslims have argued over a centuries-old religious site in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state for decades.
Hardline Hindu groups tore down a mosque there nearly 30 years ago, triggering violence that killed 2,000 people.
India's highest court has now ruled unanimously that the land should be given to Hindus to build a temple.
Muslims will be provided with two hectares elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque.
Will the verdict end the controversy, or inflame tensions further?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Sanjay Hegde - Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India
Valay Singh - author of "Ayodhya: City of Faith, City of Discord"
Kamal Faruqui - executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board
