The United Nations says countries are violating arms embargoes on Libya and worsening the eight-year civil war.
A draft report named Jordan, Turkey, Chad, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates among those supplying weapons and military support over the past year.
Both sides in the war - the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, and forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar - received foreign help.
Experts say it is "highly probable" that a jet from a Haftar ally launched the air raid that killed 53 refugees at a migrant centre in July.
How are outside powers redrawing the battle lines of the conflict?
And can they be stopped?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Guests:
Anas El Gomati - Founder and general director of the independent think-tank the Sadeq Institute
Elias Farhat - Retired Lebanese military general
Emad Badi - Non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute
Source: Al Jazeera