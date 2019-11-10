A UN draft report accuses Jordan, Turkey, Chad, Sudan and the UAE of supplying weapons and military support to Libya.

The United Nations says countries are violating arms embargoes on Libya and worsening the eight-year civil war.

A draft report named Jordan, Turkey, Chad, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates among those supplying weapons and military support over the past year.

Both sides in the war - the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, and forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar - received foreign help.

Experts say it is "highly probable" that a jet from a Haftar ally launched the air raid that killed 53 refugees at a migrant centre in July.

How are outside powers redrawing the battle lines of the conflict?

And can they be stopped?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Anas El Gomati - Founder and general director of the independent think-tank the Sadeq Institute

Elias Farhat - Retired Lebanese military general

Emad Badi - Non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute

Source: Al Jazeera